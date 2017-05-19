THE NAI HARN PHUKET HOSTS GLOBAL WINE CRITIC JAMES SUCKLING FOR SECOND EDITION OF BEST ROSe OF THAILAND

Bangkok--19 May--Delivering Asia Communications

Celebrated wine expert conducts two days of blind tastings to identify the 'best of the best' pinks in two price categories

Following the successful inauguration of the 'Best Rose for Thailand' contest in 2016, leading luxury resort THE NAI HARN Phuket once again partnered with international wine expert James Suckling this year to sniff out the 'pinnacle of the pinks'.

In the second edition of Thailand's only wine competition to focus on premier roses, Mr Suckling conducted a series of blind tastings on 11,12 May scoring each wine from an extensive entry list of varied labels put forward by a strong line-up of leading wine suppliers to Thailand.

After the intensive tasting sessions, and with help from his son and protege Jack Suckling, James selected 10 wines as the recipients of this year's awards. The winning wines were announced during a glamorous awards party at The Nai Harn's al fresco Reflections lounge, where guests were invited to sample all the roses in the competition, accompanied by gourmet bites served from live cooking stations with the event framed by the stunning backdrop of Phuket's picture perfect Nai Harn bay.

A total of 80 rose wines were entered in this year's contest, including labels from France, Italy, Chile, Spain, and Australia, as well as some top homegrown Thai vintage. The submitted pinks were separated into two categories based on wholesale price – those below THB 800 (USD 23), and those above. Using these price categories, James Suckling selected the Top 10 Roses of Thailand, judging the wines or their quality and value for money. Friends the list, he also selected his Best Affordable Rose, and the Best Rose in Show.

The overall Best Rose award went to Château d'Esclans Côtes de Provence Garrus Rose 2014, imported to Thailand through BB&B, which James gave an impressive 96 points. In the Best Value Rose category, the winner was Château Routas Coteaux Varois en Provence Rose 2016, imported by Italasia Trading, which was given 93 points and also claimed the number one spot in the Top 10 Roses for Thailand list based on a combination of quality and price.

During the presentation ceremony, Mr. Suckling noted that Thailand's roses made a strong impression, led by the GranMonte Syrah Asoke Valley Sakuna Rose 2016 which came eighth overall.

"Although the roses from Provence are still the best in the world, it's impressive indeed to find a Thai produced wine in the Top 10 once again this year, an achievement that's thoroughly deserved," Mr. Suckling said. "We are delighted to return to THE NAI HARN to judge the excellent wines entered for this unique contest. Roses are best enjoyed in warm climates with light, flavourful cuisine and Phuket offers both of these essential ingredients in abundance," he added.

Following the competition, the Top 10 rose wines are featured as part of the exclusive "Cellar by JamesSuckling.com" at THE NAI HARN, a curated selection of wines available exclusively at Reflections, Cosmo and Rock Salt restaurant.

THE NAI HARN was also the first resort on Phuket to offer Frose (frozen rose), an iced wine cocktail inspired by summer vacation trends to the south of Europe. The resort's unique Frose is made with Italian rose wine ('Terre Di Talamo Toscana PIANO PIANO Rosato 2015,' rated 91/100 by James Suckling), and also features fresh strawberries, vodka and grenadine.

"Rose wines are a perfect complement to Phuket's tropical climate and we are honoured to have the opportunity to partner with one of the world's foremost wine experts to highlight the best in the market," said Frank Grassmann, General Manager of THE NAI HARN. "An enduring connection with James Suckling underlines our commitment to offer the very best international cuisine and drinks to our guests – not only the best of Phuket, but also the best of Thailand," he added.

www.thenaiharn.com JamesSuckling.com

Best Rose for Thailand 2017 by James Suckling & THE NAI HARN Phuket

1. Château Routas Coteaux Varois en Provence Rose 2016 (Best Value Rose). Italasia Trading. Points: 93.

2. Mastroberardino Irpinia Lacrimarosa Rosato 2016. Italasia Trading. Points: 92

3. Château d'Esclans Côtes de Provence Garrus Rose 2014 (Best in Show). BB&B. Points: 96

4. Marques de Cáceres Rioja Rose 2014. IWS. Points: 91

5. Domaine Houchart Côtes de Provence Rose 2015. Wine & Taste – Gfour. Points: 91

6. Gerard Bertrand Pays d'Oc Gris Blanc Rose 2015. BB&B. Points: 91

7. Château Cavalier Côtes de Provence Cuvee Marafiance Rose 2016. Siam Winery. Points: 91

8. GranMonte Syrah Asoke Valley Sakuna Rose 2016. Wine & Taste – Gfour. Points: 91

9. Les Maîtres Vignerons de la Presqu'ile de Saint-Tropez Côtes de Provence Cep d'Or Rose 2015. Wine Connection. Points: 91

10. Roubine Côtes de Provence La Vie En Rose 2016. Wine & Taste – Gfour. Points: 91