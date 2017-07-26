AccorHotels and Golden Horse Group partner on new luxury venture

AccorHotels and Golden Horse Group partner on new luxury ventureTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 12:02
AccorHotels has announced a new partnership with renowned Hong Kong-based property developers, the Golden Horse Group, unveiling bold plans to open a new-build hotel under the luxury Swissôtel brand in 2019.
Links Hope Island Golf Club has maintained its reputation among golfers and industry as the premier golf course on the Gold Coast, and is currently rated 3rd in Queensland. Opened in 1993, and designed by five time British Open Champion, Peter Thomson, and partner, Michael Wolveridge, it is ranked by Australian golfing legend, Peter Senior, as "one of the best championship courses you'll play."
The hotel will boast 150 guestrooms across three levels. The Swissôtel Gold Coast Hope Island Resort will feature a fitness centre, conferencing facilities for up to 300 people and a restaurant to complement the existing golf course facilities. A spa and wellness centre, a resort pool, yoga facilities, along with a children's play area will collectively create an exciting new destination for locals and tourists.
"The Gold Coast is one of Australia's strongest performing tourism markets, with domestic and international visitation figures increasing year-on-year and leisure proving to be a robust sector," said Mr McGrath.
"The Swissôtel brand is internationally renowned for quality, intelligent design and 5-star luxury and we are thrilled to be announcing our partnership with Golden Horse Group to bring the Swissôtel brand to Queensland.
"The Swissôtel Gold Coast Hope Island Resort is a significant and exciting addition to AccorHotels' growing luxury hotel portfolio and will be a major driver and drawcard for both the corporate and leisure sectors. The facilities the resort will offer will draw considerable interest; combine this with year-round warm weather, so Swissôtel Gold Coast Hope Island will undoubtedly be a flagship property in our network."
Mr Feng, owner and director of Golden Horse Group said, "We chose Hope Island as one of our core development areas as it has a great locational advantage, being part of the booming northern corridor of the Gold Coast yet only 40 minutes from Brisbane.
Members of AccorHotels' free loyalty program Le Club AccorHotels will also be able to earn points for stays at the new hotel and access rewards and benefits which include free wifi, room upgrades and welcome drinks. AccorHotels Chinese Optimum Services program which caters specifically to Chinese travellers, will also be implemented throughout the hotel.
