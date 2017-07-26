AccorHotels and Golden Horse Group partner on new luxury venture

Bangkok--26 Jul--AccorHotels

AccorHotels has announced a new partnership with renowned Hong Kong-based property developers, the Golden Horse Group, unveiling bold plans to open a new-build hotel under the luxury Swissôtel brand in 2019.

The announcement comes exactly 12-months on from AccorHotels' acquisition of the FRHI Group, comprising Fairmont, Raffles and Swissôtel hotels.

The new-build $60m Swissôtel Gold Coast Hope Island Resort will be built at the popular 18-hole Links Hope Island Golf Course precinct, in the affluent Hope Island district.

Links Hope Island Golf Club has maintained its reputation among golfers and industry as the premier golf course on the Gold Coast, and is currently rated 3rd in Queensland. Opened in 1993, and designed by five time British Open Champion, Peter Thomson, and partner, Michael Wolveridge, it is ranked by Australian golfing legend, Peter Senior, as "one of the best championship courses you'll play."

The hotel will boast 150 guestrooms across three levels. The Swissôtel Gold Coast Hope Island Resort will feature a fitness centre, conferencing facilities for up to 300 people and a restaurant to complement the existing golf course facilities. A spa and wellness centre, a resort pool, yoga facilities, along with a children's play area will collectively create an exciting new destination for locals and tourists.

Swissotel Links Hope Island Golf & Spa Resort will provide avid golfers with the ultimate golfing destination with rooms overlooking the iconic 18th hole.

AccorHotels Chief Operating Officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, said the development would significantly contribute to the local economy and bring a new level of luxury accommodation to the Gold Coast.

"The Gold Coast is one of Australia's strongest performing tourism markets, with domestic and international visitation figures increasing year-on-year and leisure proving to be a robust sector," said Mr McGrath.

"The Swissôtel brand is internationally renowned for quality, intelligent design and 5-star luxury and we are thrilled to be announcing our partnership with Golden Horse Group to bring the Swissôtel brand to Queensland.

"One year ago AccorHotels acquired the FRHI Group and we are thrilled to be announcing a second Swissôtel hotel in the Pacific region and to be growing such an iconic brand.

"The Swissôtel Gold Coast Hope Island Resort is a significant and exciting addition to AccorHotels' growing luxury hotel portfolio and will be a major driver and drawcard for both the corporate and leisure sectors. The facilities the resort will offer will draw considerable interest; combine this with year-round warm weather, so Swissôtel Gold Coast Hope Island will undoubtedly be a flagship property in our network."

Mr Feng, owner and director of Golden Horse Group said, "We chose Hope Island as one of our core development areas as it has a great locational advantage, being part of the booming northern corridor of the Gold Coast yet only 40 minutes from Brisbane.

"Working with AccorHotels, the Swissôtel brand will bring our concept to a new level and the resort will be an absolute destination for people all over the world to experience".

Members of AccorHotels' free loyalty program Le Club AccorHotels will also be able to earn points for stays at the new hotel and access rewards and benefits which include free wifi, room upgrades and welcome drinks. AccorHotels Chinese Optimum Services program which caters specifically to Chinese travellers, will also be implemented throughout the hotel.

Swissotel Gold Coast Hope Island Resort will be situated on Hope Island Road, a 45-minute drive from both Brisbane International Airport and Gold Coast International Airport.

Once open, Swissôtel Gold Coast Hope Island Resort will be the second Swissôtel in Australia, joining the Swissôtel Sydney and a network of over 40 hotels worldwide.

