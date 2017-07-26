Annual Fire Safety and Evacuation Drill Training At Centara Karon Resort Phuket

Bangkok--26 Jul--Centara Karon Resort Phuket The hotels leadership team in conjunction with Karon sub district municipality organized the 2017 annual fire training simulation and full evacuation drill in July. Once again team members and guests got an overview and in-depth knowledge of basic firefighting methods and how to safely handle an emergency fire evacuation. The Area General Manager and his leadership team with all their staff members displayed a thorough routine and even received many positive guest feedback during the event. Our valued guests safety will always be our utmost priority here at Centara Karon Resort Phuket.

Latest Press Release

