MORE FOR YOU at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Choose Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok to enjoy a relaxing getaway long holiday in this month and weekends in August. Discover all that this vibrant city of Bangkok has to offer. Book from now until July 31, 2017 and receive the following benefits:
From Rama VII Bridge through to Samut Prakan province, a 57-kilometre-long stretch of the Chao Phraya River meanders through Bangkok and charts a storied history that dates back 200 years to the Krung Thonburi era. The river has always attracted a...
Thailand's main travel trade show, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus Amazing Gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion (TTM+), made an estimated 1.441 billion Baht (US$41.2 million) worth of business transactions, according to surveys conducted by the Tourism...
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has been entrusted to provide ground services for Heibei Airlines at Suvarnabhumi Airport, whereby services will be provided by THAI's Ground Customer Services, Ground Equipment Services, Cargo and...
The Thai Government is driving ahead with its Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) plans to develop Thailand's Gulf region into a key business and leisure hub. With expansion of U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport and high speed rail linking Don...