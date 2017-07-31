MORE FOR YOU at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Bangkok--31 Jul--Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Choose Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok to enjoy a relaxing getaway long holiday in this month and weekends in August. Discover all that this vibrant city of Bangkok has to offer. Book from now until July 31, 2017 and receive the following benefits:

• Special room rate starts from THB 4,999 net

• Free breakfast, premium internet, late check-out until 6.00 PM

• Receive THB 500 spa credit apply at i.sawan Residential Spa and Club

The promotion is valid for booking now until end of July and stay in every weekend till August.

Visit us at bangkok.grand.hyatt.com.

For reservations, please call Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok on +66 2254 1234 or email bangkok.grand@hyatt.com

Terms & Conditions

This offer is available to residents of Thailand and a proof of residency must be presented at check-in. Rate is based on single or double occupancy. Extra charges apply to additional guests.