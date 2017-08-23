Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort and its Food Hailed as #Excellent by TripAdvisor

Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort and its Food Hailed as #Excellent by TripAdvisorTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday August 23, 2017 16:35
Some Outrigger Mauritius guest reviews for stays in 2017 read: "We couldn't have asked for more from this hotel. The staff were the friendliest I have encountered" [Imoore131, UK]; "I would love to come back and cannot praise the hotel enough" [Isobella1, UK]; "The staff were absolutely superb and particularly good with the kids. It's a fantastic resort with enough to keep everyone occupied" [AlexH, Dubai].
During the day the Plantation Club restaurant in the Outrigger is exclusively reserved for guests staying in suites or villas. In the evening, the Club, with its French colonial atmosphere, opens to the public and serves modern Mauritian cuisine. TripAdvisor singled out the Plantation Club for its excellence based on guests' comments.
Plantation Club diners said: "Best dinner we have ever eaten! We have travelled to over 40 countries...and have never experienced such an amazing explosion of flavours. The ingenuity of the presentation and the combinations was mind blowing to say the least" [Cindy_Marrison, UK].
Cyrille Carmona, the Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort Deputy General Manager, said: "Outrigger's hosts and chefs work hard to deliver a superlative holiday and dining experience to visitors who appreciate quality. We invite all of our guests and visitors to Mauritius to dine and judge for themselves."
Latest Press Release
The Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort and its Plantation Club restaurant have both earned TripAdvisor 2017 Certificates of Excellence. Issuing the awards in July, TripAdvisor said the certificates were based on "consistently great reviews". Some Outrigger...
AVANI Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to announce the development of its first resort in the Maldives. AVANI Fares Maldives Resort will be located on Fares Island in the Baa Atoll and is scheduled to open in Q4 2019. Ideal for millennial minded...
Experience our cordial Thai Hospitality in the heart of Bangkok and take advantage of these incredible rates by reserving early. Premier Wow Room Package is offering the competitive rate that you can't resist from now until 30 September 2017. Deluxe Room...
Akaryn Hotel Group, the innovative Thai brand with a portfolio of luxury boutique hotels and resorts has been recognised by readers of Smart Travel Asia who votedAleenta Phuket Resort & Spa one of the Top 25 Family Hotels in Asia this year. Online...
Getting in touch with your intuition is a powerful way to become more creative, get new ideas flowing, and find ways to express your thoughts and your voice. Coming to Chiang Rai this October is Soul Writing, a creative writing course that takes a...