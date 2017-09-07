Remote Rural Beach Resort is Pristine, Peaceful and Pet-Friendly Centara Chaan Talay Resort Villas is out of the way and out of the ordinary

Bangkok--7 Sep--Centara Hotels & Resorts

This remote eastern province is a half day's drive and a whole world away from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok. If there's a single word to describe Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas here, it might be "unspoiled" – a clean white beach on a clear sea, backed by virgin jungle. Quiet. Authentically rural. A place to relax, read, perhaps meditate.

And a place to bring your dog with you, if you like. Centara wants you to feel so comfortable, they made this Thailand's most pet-friendly beach resort. Take your dog for a walk by the ocean, through the garden, even to lunch or dinner with you in the open-air restaurant (advance booking required). The resort staff certainly understand; they put pet washing and grooming tools in front of every villa. If your dog isn't too large, it can even stay in your room with you.

Whether or not you bring your poodle or Pomeranian, the resort provides plenty of ways to relax and recharge. The palm-covered hills of Koh Chang lie across the strait; you can take a boat there or to Koh Kood. Enjoy the infinity pool and a traditional Thai massage in the resort's spa. Stroll the 800-metre stretch of beach out your front door, shaded by the casuarina pines waving in the breeze.

If you're more ambitious, ask the staff and they will be happy to lend you snorkelling equipment or a kayak, free of charge. You can take a Thai cooking class. Or join the candle-making and T-shirt painting activities.

You wouldn't expect a resort like this to be very big, and it isn't. But all 44 units are suites or villas. Each has its own living room, and a balcony or terrace. The accommodations feel serene and spacious. At the Azure restaurant you can enjoy a breakfast buffet, Thai, Asian, or international food, with views out over the ocean. Or get closer to the water with a snack or refreshment at the Breezes Beach Bar.

You won't want to think about work here, but then again, some visionary executives seek the unexpected and extraordinary. If you're their leader, you might consider flying the team to Trat for one of those executive retreats where you share nice things about each other and imagine the future of your organization. The resort offers meeting facilities just for you, surrounded by the tropical jungle. And even out here in the unblemished hinterland, you can get free Wi-Fi.

Explore more information about this property atwww.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cct