Photo Release: COAST Beach Club Bistro, Hua Hin Receives Excellence Award 2017 from Wine Spectator

Bangkok--8 Sep--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Mr. Jan Weisheit (middle), Executive Assistant Manager at Centara Grand Hua Hin together with COAST Beach Club & Bistro team recently received the Award of Excellence 2017 from "Wine Spectator", an international wine magazine. This award is presented to astounding restaurants with at least 90 varieties of wine, feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style to satisfy discerning wine lovers.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: COAST Beach Club Bistro, Hua Hin Receives Excellence Award 2017 from Wine Spectator Mr. Jan Weisheit (middle), Executive Assistant Manager at Centara Grand Hua Hin together with COAST Beach Club & Bistro team recently received the Award of Excellence 2017 from "Wine Spectator", an international wine magazine. This award is presented...

New Cardamom Tented Camp in Cambodia Announces Nature Activities, Packages and Rates The new Cardamom Tented Camp in Botum Sakor National Park in southwest Cambodia has announced 3 day/2 night and 4 day/3 night packages for nature tourists. The safari-style camp with nine furnished and comfortable boutique tents, each with a private...

Remote Rural Beach Resort is Pristine, Peaceful and Pet-Friendly Centara Chaan Talay Resort Villas is out of the way and out of the ordinary This remote eastern province is a half day's drive and a whole world away from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok. If there's a single word to describe Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas here, it might be "unspoiled" – a clean white beach on a...

Suite Experience Package The Great Offer for 30% Discount Off the Best Available Rate Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Visitors to Bangkok who want great value and superior facilities can now take advantage of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's latest package offer – the "Suite Experience" which offers guests luxurious facilities, services and special...

Related Topics