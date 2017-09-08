Photo Release: COAST Beach Club Bistro, Hua Hin Receives Excellence Award 2017 from Wine Spectator

Photo Release: COAST Beach Club Bistro, Hua Hin Receives Excellence Award 2017 from Wine SpectatorTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday September 8, 2017 12:02
Mr. Jan Weisheit (middle), Executive Assistant Manager at Centara Grand Hua Hin together with COAST Beach Club & Bistro team recently received the Award of Excellence 2017 from "Wine Spectator", an international wine magazine. This award is presented to astounding restaurants with at least 90 varieties of wine, feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style to satisfy discerning wine lovers.
