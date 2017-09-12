IHG Opens Thailands First Holiday Inn Suites Hotel in Rayong

Bangkok--12 Sep--Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre

Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is the city's first international-branded hotel providing mid-scale short and long-stay accommodation in the Eastern province

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has debuted the group's first hotel in Rayong, Thailand, celebrating the opening of a 288-room Holiday Inn® hotel in the heart of the city – Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre.

Situated along Sukhumvit Road, the stylish hotel is just over 30 minutes from U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport and easily accessible via major roads for a smooth transit to the city centre. Strategically located close to some of Thailand's major industrial parks and seaports, it offers 64 longer-stay suites in addition to its 224 well-appointed guest rooms. Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre caters to business travellers working at or near industrial areas such as the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Park or Map Ta Phut Industrial Park. Nestled in the heart of Rayong – the gateway to island destination Koh Samet, leisure guests will also enjoy the hotel's convenient proximity to the province's national parks, premium seafood, branded shops and stunning beaches.

Commenting on the opening, Leanne Harwood, Vice President of Operations, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said, "Rayong is one of Thailand's fastest growing provinces and a booming industrial hub. In the last few years, we have seen a growing demand for internationally branded mid-scale accommodation from travellers, who want a comfortable stay close to the industrial areas and ports. The launch of a Holiday Inn branded hotel right in the city centre enables us to cater to these travellers who want to stay with an international hotel brand that they know and trust, with quality accommodation that is comfortable and consistent."

All 288 rooms in the 30-storey hotel have been designed to be spacious and well-equipped with everything guests need for both a relaxing stay and a productive business trip. Guests can stay connected at all times with high-speed internet access in the rooms and throughout the building and host meetings or conferences in one of the nine versatile meeting rooms and ballrooms in the hotel.

For some quality downtime, the hotel's rooftop and dining at ELEMENTI ensures panoramic views over the beautiful coast of Rayong. Guests can also take a dip in an infinity pool or spend some time at the fitness centre or executive lounge to rejuvenate. Just a stone's throw away is Passione Shopping Mall, a one-stop shopping destination with an extensive directory of retail, dining and entertainment options.

Ian Pirodon, General Manager, Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong, said, "We are proud to be the first internationally-branded hotel in Rayong and confident that our guests will value the comfortable, convenient and welcoming experience promised by the Holiday Inn brand. We anticipate strong flows of corporate guests mid-week, whilst serving as a popular weekend hotspot for Bangkok residents and its surrounding areas"

To find out more about the hotel, please visit the hotel's website at www.holidayinn.com/rayong. To celebrate the opening, the hotel is also offering guests a special room rate from 2,555 THB++ for stays until October 31, 2017.

Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre joins 21 other IHG hotels in Thailand across five brands, including nine Holiday Inn hotels and resorts. Over the next three to five years, the group is planning to open another five Holiday Inn branded hotels across the country.