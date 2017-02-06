Photo Release: PTT- Royal Thai Navy working together to enhance efficiency of Lubricant

Bangkok--6 Feb--PTT Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Business Unit, PTT Public Company Limited and Adm. Sucheep Whoungmaitree, Commander-in-Chief Royal Thai Fleet signed MOU on the monitoring of fuel and lubricant products project between the Royal Thai Fleet and PTT Public Company Limited at Royal Thai Fleet Department, Sattahip District, Chon Buri, to develop better performance of lube products and adopt knowledge sharing for the Royal Thai Fleet. We are proud to take part in raising Thai product up to the international standard.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: PTT- Royal Thai Navy working together to enhance efficiency of Lubricant Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Business Unit, PTT Public Company Limited and Adm. Sucheep Whoungmaitree, Commander-in-Chief Royal Thai Fleet signed MOU on the monitoring of fuel and lubricant products project between the...

ContourGlobal Closes $195 Million of Long-term Debt Financings for its Vorotan Hydroelectric Facility ContourGlobal announces that its subsidiary, ContourGlobal Hydro Cascade CJSC, signed two credit facilities which comprise nearly $200 million of non-recourse long term financing for Armenian business on December 29, 2016. A $140 million long-term...

Photo Release: PTTEP receives ISO 22301 BCM certification for 2 consecutive years Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP, received the ISO 22301: 2012 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) from Bookkhalakorn Chaidee,...

PTT corporates with NACC, promptly proceed legal action if offenders found Tevin Vongvanich, President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Public Company Limited, has revealed the progress in the case of Rolls-Royce that the investigation committee was gathering information and names mentioned in the procurement process relating...

PTT starts investigating Rolls-Royce Bribery, targets to report to board of committee next week Tevin Vongvanich, President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Public Company Limited, revealed that an investigation committee has been set up. It is initially consisted of senior management who has not involved in project procurement associated with...

Related Topics