Photo Release: TAMOSE Allies KAYTUMADI Expand Its Steel Pipe And Construction Material Market To Myanmar

Bangkok--20 Feb--PACIFIC PIPE Miss Viriya Ampornnapakul, Managing Director, TAMOSE TRADING Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of PACIFIC PIPE PCL. enters into a business memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mr. Zaw Min, Director, Kaytumadi Co., Ltd. in order to appoint KATUMADI as TAMOSE's distributor of steel pipes and construction materials in Myanmar with the aims to create TAMOSE brand awareness in Myanmar, reinforce and develop the quality of Pacific Pipe Brand and TAMOSE Brand as a Global in this near future.

