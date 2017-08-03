Photo Release: Direct flew from Japan, Senior engineer of Shinwa group installs Sigma beam RUNESU Thonglor 5.

Bangkok--3 Aug--Oasis Media

Mr. Tomoyasu Yamabe ( left ) and Mr. Wichai Chula-Olarnkun ( right ) co-CEO of W-Shinwa Co., Ltd., welcomed Mr. Takuya Hirahara (middle), the senior engineer of Shinwa group, direct flew from Osaka to control the system installation of Sigma Beam, only licensed innovative construction system which flip the beam to floor, and flip the floor to beam. It can adjust the space for more variety of usability, accustom to spread 40% more capacity. The RUNESU sales gallery of the Thonglor 5@The Taste Thonglor Community Mall, located at the early alley of soi Thonglor 11, will open soon.

The RUNESU Thonglor 5, the low rise condominium with 156 units, the new phenomenon of Thai real estate sector, designed under the concept of Japanese function & lifestyle , locates on the 1 Rai area in soi Thonglor 5. Some material imported from Japan. The construction period starts in Q3/2017, and will be finished within Q4/2018. This project values 1,200 million baht.