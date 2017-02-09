SET market report for January 2017

Bangkok--9 Feb--SET

SET Index closed at 1,577.31 points, up 2.2 pct from end-2016.

Average daily securities trading value at THB 58.39 bln, rising 31.64 pct y-o-y

Market cap at THB 15.9 trillion, a 2.25 pct rise from end-2016

Foreign investors were net buyers with trading in Thai shares at THB 6.20 bln.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index ended January at 1,577.31, up 2.2 percent compared to the end 2016. Similar to the other regional markets, foreign capital flow into Thailand was underpinned by such global factors as the U.S. economic policy, The UK's strategic plan after Brexit, China's measures to boost liquidity, and Japan's exports rise for the first time in 15 months in December, 2016.

At the end of January, the combined market capitalization of SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai) was at THB 15.9 trillion (USD 454.29 billion), a 2.25 percent increase from the end of last year. The average daily trading value of SET and mai in January was THB 58.39 billion, rising 31.64 pct y-o-y.

Key highlights for January

Securities:

SET Index ended January at 1,577.31 points, up 2.2 pct from end-2016.

Market capitalization of SET was at THB 15.52 trillion, up 2.91 percent from end-2016, while market valuation of mai was at THB 335.87 billion, down 21.04 percent from end-2016, partly due to the move of Energy Absolute pcl (EA) from mai to SET in early January.

Forward P/E ratio of SET was 14.66 times, while mai's was 37.72 times.

Dividend yield ratio of SET was at 3.07 percent at the end of the month, while mai's was at 1.41 percent.

In January, average daily trading value of SET and mai rose 31.64 percent from the same period a year earlier to THB 58.39 billion (USD 1.67 billion).

Foreign investors were net buyers of Thai shares in January at THB 6.20 billion.

In January, listed companies raised funds through equity worth a combined THB 15.12 billion from the secondary market.

Derivatives:

The average derivatives trading volume was 311,200 contracts per day in January, rising 9.12 percent from the average daily trading volume in 2016.

