Cooking Workshop: KAO-SOY-GAI

Bangkok--31 Jan--Dusit Thani Hotel School

The Thai Gastronomy Department at Dusit Thani Hotel School will be organising cooking workshops all-year-round, the first one being Kao-Soy-Gai or egg noodles in chicken curry broth, a well-known northern specialty. Master Chef A, Rapeepat Boriboon, will first conduct the cooking demonstration followed by practical hands-on cooking experience of the participants themselves.

The Kao-Soy-Gai cooking workshop will take place on Sunday 5 February 2017 from 2pm to 4pm at the school's Thai Kitchen, 4th floor, Bangkok Business College Lane, Petchburi Road. Participation fee is only at THB 399 (from the usual THB 1,500), inclusive of all tools, equipment and ingredients. In addition, participants will be entitled to a 10% to 30% discount lucky-draw for the new term of 60 or 120-hour courses that will start on this coming 14 February.

For bookings of the 2-hour cooking workshop or for applications of the 60 to 120-hour Thai Gastronomy courses, please call 081 805 0581