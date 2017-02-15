Photo Release: The Launch of non- surgical Medical Aesthetic Treatments and wellness clinic

Bangkok--15 Feb--Theoxeny PR Ms. Apantree Srimuang, Mr. Anukool Rattanaphan, and Mr. Chayaphol urapong, the three co-founders of "Kharites Medical Aesthetic Clinic" welcome high-profile guests at the launch of their non- surgical Medical Aesthetic Treatments and wellness clinic. The grand opening event, held under the concept "Where aesthetic therapy and medical science meet" to offer services from accredited medical doctors to provide treatments of which ensures the safety and satisfaction of our patients. Our clients include women and men of all ages and cultures. We believe in excellence and strive to provide only the highest quality services and products delivered by our knowledgeable and friendly team. With highly qualified registered nurses and skincare doctors, warmly greeted. The star-studded gathering is attended by top-tiered Thai celebrities including Sumanee Guna-Kasem, Nuchanat Raveesangsoon, Mark Kingpayom, Mayrissara Chantararat, Mark Thawin, Wandee Sahasartkulchai, Nishsha Boonyagorn, Vachini Krairiksh Venvell and Areerat Krissanasmit. The grand opening night is held at Bangkok city, Sukhumvit soi 11.

Latest Press Release

Change of leadership at Unilever Thailand Ms. Supattra Paopiamsap becomes non-executive Board member Mr. Robert Candelino will be appointed as new Chairman Unilever Thailand announces that Ms. Supattra Paopiamsap, currently Chairwoman for the company, will become a non-executive Board member of Unilever Thailand effective April 1, 2017. Mr. Robert Candelino, currently Vice President of Marketing for...

Oxford AQA Exams to offer February professional development events in Maths and Sciences Raising attainment in Maths and Science at KS4 & KS5: How effective teaching and learning of academic skills can lead to improved results at International GCSE, AS and A-level. As part of its commitment to improve education through excellence in...

Beef Fillet Red Wine Chocolate Sauce At Kantary hotel, Ayutthaya Throughout the month of February, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Beef Fillet Red Wine Chocolate Sauce". Good Quality Imported Beef is meticulously prepared by our professional...

Photo Release: The Launch of non- surgical Medical Aesthetic Treatments and wellness clinic Ms. Apantree Srimuang, Mr. Anukool Rattanaphan, and Mr. Chayaphol urapong, the three co-founders of "Kharites Medical Aesthetic Clinic" welcome high-profile guests at the launch of their non- surgical Medical Aesthetic Treatments and wellness clinic. The...

Photo Release: Ambassador of France to Thailand awards the Chevalier de la Legion d Honneur Medal to CEO of Thai Union H.E. Mr. Gilles Garachon (6th left), Ambassador of France to Thailand, awarded the "Chevalier de la Legion d' Honneur" medal to Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri (5th left), CEO of Thai Union Group PCL., one of the world's leading seafood companies. There were...

Related Topics