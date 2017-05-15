New Sunday Italian Brunch at Bodega Grill by Angsana Laguna Phuket

Bangkok--15 May--Angsana Laguna Phuket

Bodega & Grill serves up a fantastic selection of Italian-themed favorites as part of its Sunday Brunch. This weekly feast has become a much-anticipated seasonal event, bringing together sumptuous and mouthwatering treats and delicacies for the whole family to enjoy.

Choose from a wonderful variety of dishes, including lobster spaghetti, foie gras, risotto, grilled suckling pig, live pizza and pasta stations and much more. A generous selection of homemade salads, antipasto platters and authentic Italian gelato flavours will complete the experience. Bodega & Grill will present a range of Italian wines, and Chandon Sparkling wine, for the Free Flow bar option to the semi-buffet Sunday Italian Brunch. A non-alcoholic drinks package is also on offer with the buffet, and includes juices, soft drinks and other refreshments.

Complimentary use of the pool is included for all guests enjoying the brunch, and Angsana Laguna Phuket Tree House Kids Club will also be opening its doors to all kids whose families are dining at the buffet. The restaurant offers comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, with its warm and welcoming atmosphere perfect all year round for casual lunches or intimate dinners.

Bodega & Grill's exquisite Italian Sunday Brunch begins on May, and runs weekly throughout the season. The buffet is from 12:00pm to 3:30pm, with prices starting at THB 1,650++. ( USD 65 ) For beverages, choose between the non-alcoholic drinks package for an additional THB 300++ ( USD 12 ) , or the complete Free Flow package, including Chandon Sparkling wine, for THB 800++ ( USD 32 ) extra.

For enquiries or reservations please email Bodega-LagunaPhuket@angsana.com or call 076 358 500.

Bodega & Grill, Phuket's finest steakhouse features steaks from around the world. Enjoy succulent cuts of beef from Australia, USA, Italy and Japan. In addition to the wide selection of steaks, delight in a large variety of Italian marvelous dishes prepared by our culinary professionals. To complement your dinner, Bodega offers an extensive collection of wines from around the world selected by our award winning sommelier team. Bodega & Grill is recommended on Tripadvisor with a Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and it has been selected as one of best restaurants in Thailand by Thailand Tatler Best Restaurant 2017, a guide to the best of fine dining in Thailand.