Herbalife Nutrition Holds Sprint Triathlon for Sports and Health Enthusiasts

Herbalife, a global nutrition company, recently held "Sprint Triathlon Powered by Herbalife Nutrition", which attracted approximately 200 sports and health enthusiasts at the VSANO Adventure Park in Pathum Thani.

The fun-filled event, organized by Herbalife Nutrition to promote a healthy, active lifestyle, consisted of three outdoor sports: a 750-meter swim in a lake, a 22km bike ride and a 5km run amidst the lush greenery of the spacious open park.

"We are very pleased with the results of the Herbalife sprint triathlon, with almost 200 participants taking the challenge to accomplish certain personal goals or simply joining in the fun," said Mr. Suphot Rittipichaiwat, General Manager of Herbalife Thailand. "This event, while convivial and enjoyable, involved considerable training and discipline. One of our main goals was to inspire people to become the best version of themselves by living a healthy, active lifestyle and improving their overall well-being."

Early participants were excited to see Ms Yo Yossavadee, Brand Ambassador of Herbalife Nutrtion, who joined the sprint triathlon. "This was a fun challenge because my endurance and versatility were tested with the three sports involved. I highly recommend that all people - men and women, young and old, exercise regularly and keep challenging themselves in order to stay physically and mentally fit. My life has changed because I am motivated. I think the most important thing of all is to have fun and to feel the satisfaction from your achievements! " she said after crossing the finish line.

During the event, participants were invited to re-boost their energy with Herbalife Protein Shake which was distributed for free after the race. Key information on health, nutrition and lifestyle balance were shared among the athletes, Herbalife members and friends who came to cheer the participants.

The sporting event stressed the importance of giving the body enough fuel and hydration before, after and during a race. Getting well-balanced meals, whether from carefully selected food or healthy nutritional shakes, is also an important part of staying fit and maintaining good health.

