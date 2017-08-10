Mothers Day Celebration: Buy 1 Get 1 Free At Cafe Kantary

Bangkok--10 Aug--Cape & Kantary Hotels

Only on 12 August 2017, come for drinks at any branch of Cafe Kantary and get a free drink of equal or lesser value for every beverage purchased. While you're here, see what other delicious treats are waiting for you to offer Mum at Cafe Kantary to make her day special. (Limited to 2 free beverages per person and alcoholic beverages not included. This offer may be discontinued without prior notice.)

Details are available from Cape & Kantary Hotels Call Centre: on tel.1627 or by visiting our website at www.cafekantary.com.