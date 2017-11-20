Giving to Living at the Baan Karun Ya Wet Foundation with Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel and Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bangkok--20 Nov--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

On 16th November 2017 enthusiastic colleagues from both Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel and Mercure Pattaya Hotel took part in a program to supported disabled and elderly people at the ""Baan Karun Ya Wet"" foundation in Chonburi, by hosting lunch and donating items for use in their daily life including a number of second-hand items given by the hotel staff. Led by Ms.Atcharaporn Namdee, Cluster Director of Talent & Culture and Welfare committee. The event was thoroughly enjoyed by all with 30 Mercure and Baraquda team members from all departments getting involved as part of the properties' contribution to Corporate Social Responsibility.

All participants agreed how important it was for everybody to play their part in caring and sharing for the less privileged people in the community and to see the delighted looks on the faces of the recipients was a truly rewarding experience.