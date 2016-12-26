Dusit International signs flagship project in Myanmar

Bangkok--26 Dec--Dusit International

Leading global hospitality company Dusit International has signed a management agreement with Myanmar V-Pile Group to operate the Dusit Thani Yangon.

Located just 15 minutes by car from Yangon International Airport, and approximately 20 minutes' drive from the city's main tourist attraction, the Shwedagon Pagoda, the new property sits at the heart of land earmarked by the Myanmar government to become the former capital's new Central Business District.

Dusit Thani Yangon will be positioned as a luxury corporate and MICE city hotel within a pioneering mixed-use development incorporating a convention center, offices, retail units and residences. The hotel will comprise 338 rooms and feature one all-day-dining restaurant, Dusit's signature Thai restaurant, Benjarong, and one rooftop restaurant and bar. Meeting facilities will include a 400-seat ballroom with adjoining conference rooms. Guests will also have access to a swimming pool, gym, and the luxurious Devarana Spa.

The surrounding area continues to grow and develop with new infrastructure and commercial developments bringing more businesses and attractions that will help fuel future demand. With its convenient access to the international airport, and limitations on expansion of the traditional downtown area, this location is set to become a core destination as the city continues to develop and grow northwards.

Yangon welcomed 1.3 million international arrivals in 2015, an increase of 15% from 2014, and the figures are only expected to grow as Myanmar continues to open up to foreign investment and tourism. With Myanmar's government aiming to attract 7.48 million annual visitors to the country by 2020, Dusit Thani Yangon, which is slated to open at the end of 2019, will be perfectly positioned to capitalise on this influx of trade.

Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit International, said, "Myanmar is a fast-emerging market and we are delighted to partner with Myanmar V-Pile Group for this very special project. Being one of the first corporate and MICE city hotels within Yangon's new Central Business District gives us a great opportunity to showcase our unique brand of gracious Thai hospitality in one of the ASEAN Economic Community's largely untapped markets. This should set us up perfectly for further expansion within the country, including key destinations such as Bagan, Mandalay, and Inle Lake, as well as throughout Southeast Asia in general, where we already have over 20 properties in the pipeline."

Dr Sone Han, Chairman of Myanmar V-Pile Group, said, "As Myanmar is the last frontier market in Asia, and the hotel and tourism industry is growing very fast, our group is very excited to commence our first phase of the Secondary Central Business District (Mindhama) project, which will include the five-star Dusit Thani Yangon together with the new, international standard Myanmar Convention Center. We are delighted to partner with Dusit International, and we believe that Dusit Thani Yangon will very much work in synergy with our Second CBD project while delighting visitors with the gracious hospitality for which Dusit is renowned."

