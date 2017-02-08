Movenpick Hotels Resorts Announces Rebranding Of A Luxury Villa Resort In Hua Hin, Thailand

Bangkok--8 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

Swiss hotel management company Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced that it will rebrand and manage a luxury villa and suite resort in Hua Hin, Thailand to be named the Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin.

In operation since 2010, the existing Asara Villa and Suite Resort, Hua Hin comprising a 96-key resort is owned by Ocean Property and boasts 54 pool villas and 42 suites designed to offer discerning leisure travellers and families a relaxing holiday in Thailand's premier beach destination.

Scheduled to relaunch with Mövenpick branding in November 2017, the full service resort will also feature exceptional food and beverage options, an indulgent spa with eight treatment rooms, a fully equipped Kids Club, exclusive meeting room facilities, a library, multiple swimming pools and extensive lush tropical landscaping.

Adding to the appeal of the getaway experience, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin will offer guests a choice of food and beverage outlets serving cuisine to suit a range of tastes at its casual all-day dining restaurant, specialty beach side restaurant, lobby lounge and an inviting pool bar.

"Our Mövenpick Resort in Hua Hin is the perfect destination for families, couples and exclusive meeting (MICE) groups seeking sanctuary from the hustle and noise of Bangkok" says Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Global Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia.

"By combining Mövenpick's signature attention to detail with sublime Thai hospitality, world class facilities and quaint beach town charm, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is set to add an exceptional new luxury accommodation choice for visitors. Domestic and international guests will enjoy memorable holidays, tailored to all ages and interests, with an added a touch of private luxury and extraordinary service."

Centrally located in the famous Thai beachside town, which is an easy 3-hour drive from Bangkok, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is less than one kilometre from Hua Hin Airport and just a 5-minute drive from the town centre and its popular shopping and nightlife options. Guests can enjoy the best of the beach while still taking advantage of city attractions in this mainland getaway, a combination that has made it a favorite weekend retreat.

"We're delighted to add another beachside property to our rapidly expanding portfolio" added Mr. Langdon, "especially in such an established location and with such reputable owners. Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin will join our existing three exceptional Mövenpick resort properties in Thailand, which include Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya, the stylish Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket and the popular Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket."