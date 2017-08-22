Photo Release: Centara Grand at CentralWorld receives certificate from Thailand Tourism Standard Award

Bangkok--22 Aug--Centara Grand CentralWorld Robert Maurer Loeffler (right), General Manager & Corporate Director of Operations (City Hotels Thailand, Hua Hin, Bali) received the Thailand Tourism Standard for 2017-2019 (Hotel Standard 5 stars category award) from Kornkarn Wattanavrangkul (left), Minister of Tourism and Sports. This certification is given to establishments that provide quality service that contribute to raising the standard of tourism in Thailand. The ceremony took place at Ballroom at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Latest Press Release

